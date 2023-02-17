The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Abandoned vehicle: Fairdale
Breaking and entering: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Harper Heights, Ghent
Business check: Bradley
Disturbance: Coal City, Rock Creek
Extra patrol: Prosperity, Stanaford
Fire: Glen Morgan
Motor vehicle accident: Stickney, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Stanaford
Reckless driver: Daniels
Road hazard: Cranberry
Shoplifting: Beckley
Stolen property: Glen White, Coal City
Suspicious activity: Raleigh
Suspicious vehicle: Maple Fork
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Sweeneysburg, Harper Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.