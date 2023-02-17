The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abandoned vehicle: Fairdale

Breaking and entering: Shady Spring

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Harper Heights, Ghent

Business check: Bradley

Disturbance: Coal City, Rock Creek

Extra patrol: Prosperity, Stanaford

Fire: Glen Morgan

Motor vehicle accident: Stickney, Daniels

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Stanaford

Reckless driver: Daniels

Road hazard: Cranberry

Shoplifting: Beckley

Stolen property: Glen White, Coal City

Suspicious activity: Raleigh

Suspicious vehicle: Maple Fork

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Sweeneysburg, Harper Heights

