The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: 100 block Adkins Street
Burglar alarm: 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto), 106 McCreery Street (The Kilted Barber), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department)
Check welfare: South Vance Drive, Ewart Avenue, Westwood Drive and Old Mill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue and McNabb Street,
Civil matter: Klaus Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), Woodlawn Avenue, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Disturbance: Nell Jean Square
Drug investigation: 1709 Harper Road (MedExpress)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Pine Street, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 Wilkes Avenue, 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1900 block Harper Road, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Heber Street and Neville Street, 100 block Main Street
Follow-up call: Burmeister Avenue
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fraud: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: 1709 Harper Road (MedExpress), 2005 Harper Road (Burger King), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane
Loud music/noise: Harper Road, Harper Road (2), Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Missing person: Barber Avenue
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1090 North Eisenhower Drive (Rio Grande)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 1252 North Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Reckless driver: 900 block West Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road
Shots fired: Center Street
Special assignment: Armory Drive
Suspicious person: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Threats: Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: Holliday Drive and Teel Road, Clarence W. Meadows Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road, 2nd Street (Thornhill Courts), Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), Park Avenue and 2nd Street, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street (5 Corners), 727 South Kanawha Street (Jimmie's Place), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 200 block Market Road, 100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road and Harper Park Drive, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, 100 block Carriage Drive, 300 block Pinewood Drive, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block New River Drive, 2004 Harper Road (Shell), Crescent Road and Harper Road, South Fayette Street and Morris Avenue, 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), 1700 block Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS), 200 block Pikeview Drive, 200 block Antonio Avenue, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1827 Harper Road (CVS), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 100 block Mercer Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 500 block 2nd Street
Warrant served: Adkins Street
911 hang up: 121 Main Street (Foster's Pub)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
