The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Bellevue Lane
Assault in progress: 1900 block Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Wilkes Avenue
Burglar alarm: 710 Northwestern Ave., Westmoreland Street
Burglary in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Vance Drive
Check welfare: South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Ringleben Street
Disturbance: Beaver Avenue, Ewart Avenue, Stanaford Road
Domestic: Wilkes Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Johnstown Road
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Burgess Street, 1100 block Dyer Avenue, 100 block E Street (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, Nell Jean Square, 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, 160 Pine Lodge Road, Rails to Trails, 100 block Randolph Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Templeview Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: Hargrove Street
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1901 Harper Road (BB&T bank)
911 hangup: South Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Harper Road
Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road hazard: 1800 block Harper Road
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Shots fired: E Street
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: 200 block Main Street
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, Bellevue Lane/Freeman Street, City Avenue/Carter Street, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Lincoln Street, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Rural Acres Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Templeview Drive
Trespassing: Second Avenue
Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Wilkes Avenue
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive