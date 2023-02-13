The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), 402 Myers Ave.
Check welfare: Crescent Road, 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Civil assist: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Civil matter: Crescent Road
Drug investigation: 300 block Pikeview Drive
Drug violation in progress: 222 Hargrove St.
Escort: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Johnston Street, 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 400 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Appalachian Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Intoxicated person: 103 South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
K9 unit request: 300 block Pikeview Drive
Larceny: Mason Street, Harper Road
Loud music/noise: City Avenue (2), Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2000 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Runaway juvenile: 4700 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burlington), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Sexual assault not in progress: Pine Lodge Road
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Shooting: South Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: New River Town Center
Traffic stop: North Kanawha Street and Prince Street, Harley Avenue and Hager Street, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Stanaford Road, 1008 North Eisenhower Drive (AT&T), 300 block Prince Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Levels Lane, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe Smith Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1400 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hylton Lane, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, Westwood Drive and Harper Road, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive, 1709 Harper Road (MedExpress), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2000 block Harper Road (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street
Trespassing: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Beckley Plaza
Unsecure load: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ragland Road
Unwanted person: South Heber Street, Mercer Street
Warrant served: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.