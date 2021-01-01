The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Books A Million), Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Dunn Drive (Glen's Towing Wrecker), South Fayette Street/South Meadows Street South Fayette Street apartment
Civil assist: 100 block Pinewood Drive
Civil matter: Cannaday Street
CPR-adult: Bostic Avenue
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Third Avenue
Domestic: Franklin Drive apartment
DUI investigation: North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road
Fight not in progress: Pikeview Drive (Pikeview Lounge)
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Mills Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Open door/window: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Overdose: East Main Street apartment
Parking complaint: Woodlawn Avenue (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments)
Shooting: Massey Hill Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Clyde Street
Special assignment: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 100 block Bailey Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street (2), Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 Jamison St., 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block South Meadows Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, Rails to Trails (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Second Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Stalking: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Wilson Street
Suspicious person: 100 block Bailey Avenue, City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical), 100 block City Avenue, 800 block North Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley Plaza, 100 block New River Park
Traffic stop: Barber Avenue/South Fayette Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 400 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1500 block Eisenhower Drive, Hargrove Street/Johnstown Road, Harper Road, 1300 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Smith Street, North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road
Unwanted person: Gregory Street
Vehicle towed: 2100 block South Fayette Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Beckley, Cool Ridge, Lanark, Mabscott, MacArthur, Prince Hill, Shady Spring
Fireworks complaint: Prosperity
Found property: MacArthur
Harassment: Calloway Heights
Joyriding: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Eccles, Harper Park
Prowler: Soak Creek
Reckless driver: Beaver, Crab Orchard (2)
Shots fired: Harper Heights
Stolen property: Sandlick
Suspicious person: Beaver, Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Threats: Bradley