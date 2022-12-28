The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Maple Fork

Burglary: Beckley, Daniels, Sprague

Business check: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Dry Hill

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard

Intruder: Beaver

Larceny: Lanark

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Stover

Residence check: Arnett

Shooting: Soak Creek

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Daniels

Suspicious vehicle: Daniels

Unwanted person: Harper Heights

