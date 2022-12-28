The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Maple Fork
Burglary: Beckley, Daniels, Sprague
Business check: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Intruder: Beaver
Larceny: Lanark
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Stover
Residence check: Arnett
Shooting: Soak Creek
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels
Unwanted person: Harper Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.