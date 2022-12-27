The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen Daniel
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Mabscott
Forgery: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Grandview
Robbery previously occurred: Amigo
Speeding vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Cabell Heights
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Eccles
Threats: Whitesville
Traffic stop: Beaver, Crab Orchard
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
