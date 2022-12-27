The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen Daniel

Destruction of property: Calloway Heights

Disturbance: Mabscott

Forgery: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Grandview

Robbery previously occurred: Amigo

Speeding vehicle: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Cabell Heights

Suspicious person: Shady Spring

Suspicious vehicle: Eccles

Threats: Whitesville

Traffic stop: Beaver, Crab Orchard

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

