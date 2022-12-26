The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

911 hangup: Antonio Avenue, Yellowwood Way

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: Johnstown Road, 245 N. Kanawha St. (Chamber of Commerce), Teel Road, Westmoreland Street

Burglary in progress: Second Avenue

Business check: Neville Street

Check welfare: Allen Avenue, 1020 Patch St., Sandstone Drive

Debris in roadway: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue

Disturbance: G Street

DUI investigation: Neville Street

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Pine Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Templeview Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

Harassment: Quarry Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Overdose: South Heber Street

Reckless driver: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)

Suspicious person: Crawford Street, South Pike Street

Traffic stop: 1600 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Crawford Street, East Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue

Unknown LE problem: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Quarry Street

Unwanted person: Garden Terrace

