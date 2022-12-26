The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: South Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to locate: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express), 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy's Place), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Business check: 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's)
Check welfare: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Civil matter: Hickory Drive, Prince Street
Destruction of property: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Disturbance: Maple Street
Drug violation in progress: Autumn Lane
Extra patrol: 200 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: East Prince Street
K-9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive
911 hangup: Lincoln Street
Overdose: South Heber Street
Overdose: Massey Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street
Parking complaint: Larew Avenue/Earhart Street
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Fairlawn Avenue, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane
Suspicious person: 215 N. Kanawha St. (Clarke Eye Clinic)
Suspicious vehicle: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Templeview Drive
Threats: Michigan Avenue
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Booker Street, South Fayette Street/G Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 300 block South Kanawha Street,, 500 block South Kanawha Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Second Avenue/Cobb Lane, Second Street/Third Avenue, 200 block Second Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) (2)
Unknown LE problem: Michigan Avenue
