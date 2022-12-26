The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Barber Avenue, 1090 N. Eisenhower Drive (Rio Grande), Hargrove Street, Wilson Street
Assault already occurred: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Burglar alarm: South Fayette Street, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 911 S. Kanawha St., 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary) (2), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Rollingwood Drive, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 217 Timber Ridge Drive, Yellowwood Way
Burglary in progress: Mills Avenue
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Smith Street
Child abuse/neglect: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)
Domestic: 125 Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn hotel)
Extra patrol: 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Appalachian Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1800 block Harper Road, 217 S. Heber St. (Beckley Community United Methodist Church), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street (4), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fleeing officer: Grove Avenue
Follow-up call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Harassment: Mason Street
K-9 unit request: Foster Avenue/North Kanawha Street, 911 S. Kanawha St.
Larceny: Carriage Drive
Loud music/noise: G Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Worley Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Lincoln Street
Reckless driver: 100 block Flat Top Road
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Shoplifting: 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books a Million), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: 302 First Ave.
Suspicious activity: New River Drive
Threats: Second Street
Traffic stop: Foster Avenue/North Kanawha Street, 2004 Harper Road (Shell), West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: 900 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive
