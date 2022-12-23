The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to serve warrant: Bair Street

Barking dog: Wilson Street

Burglary in progress: East Prince Street

Burglary not in progress: Wildwood Avenue

Business check: South Eisenhower Drive

Check welfare: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)

Disturbance: Ellison Avenue

Domestic: Johnston Street, Orchard Avenue

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 600 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (6), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 100 block Stanaford Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Fight: South Kanawha Street

Juvenile problems: South Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Freeman Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: E Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1065 Johnstown Road

911 hangup: South Kanawha Street, Powerline Drive, Timber Ridge Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse)

Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe's), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Shots fired: Emily Street, 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur)

Special assignment: Worley Road

Suspicious activity: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Quarry Street

Threats: Burgess Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Traffic stop: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block South Heber Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road

Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Unconscious/syncope: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)

Unresponsive: Third Avenue

Unwanted person: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), South Eisenhower Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Mabscott

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Daniels, Grandview, Rock Creek, Shady Spring

Counterfeit: Daniels

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Sprague

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Daniels, White Oak

Four-wheeler: White Oak

Fraud: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Cool Ridge, Daniels, Fitzpatrick (2), Ghent (2), Harper Heights, MacArthur, White Oak (2)

Noise complaint: Bradley

Reckless driver: Bolt

Recovered property: Beckley

Shoplifting: Beaver

Speeding vehicle: Prosperity

Suspicious activity: Naoma

Unwanted person: Bradley

Vagrant: Calloway Heights

Vehicle disabled: Ghent, Hinton, Stanaford, Stover

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video