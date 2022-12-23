The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve warrant: Bair Street
Barking dog: Wilson Street
Burglary in progress: East Prince Street
Burglary not in progress: Wildwood Avenue
Business check: South Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Disturbance: Ellison Avenue
Domestic: Johnston Street, Orchard Avenue
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 600 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (6), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 100 block Stanaford Road, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Fight: South Kanawha Street
Juvenile problems: South Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Freeman Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: E Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1065 Johnstown Road
911 hangup: South Kanawha Street, Powerline Drive, Timber Ridge Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse)
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe's), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Shots fired: Emily Street, 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur)
Special assignment: Worley Road
Suspicious activity: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Quarry Street
Threats: Burgess Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block South Heber Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unconscious/syncope: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Unresponsive: Third Avenue
Unwanted person: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), South Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Mabscott
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Daniels, Grandview, Rock Creek, Shady Spring
Counterfeit: Daniels
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Sprague
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Daniels, White Oak
Four-wheeler: White Oak
Fraud: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Cool Ridge, Daniels, Fitzpatrick (2), Ghent (2), Harper Heights, MacArthur, White Oak (2)
Noise complaint: Bradley
Reckless driver: Bolt
Recovered property: Beckley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Speeding vehicle: Prosperity
Suspicious activity: Naoma
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vagrant: Calloway Heights
Vehicle disabled: Ghent, Hinton, Stanaford, Stover
