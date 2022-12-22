The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Mount Tabor
Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Lester, Sophia (2)
Destruction of property: Beckley (2)
Disturbance: Beckley, Glen White, Raleigh, Stanaford
Extra patrol: Ghent
Harassment: Coal City, Dry Creek, Glen White
Larceny: Sophia
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Noise complaint: East Gulf
Reckless driver: Dameron, Piney View, Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Harper Park
