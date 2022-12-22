The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Mount Tabor

Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Lester, Sophia (2)

Destruction of property: Beckley (2)

Disturbance: Beckley, Glen White, Raleigh, Stanaford

Extra patrol: Ghent

Harassment: Coal City, Dry Creek, Glen White

Larceny: Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring

Noise complaint: East Gulf

Reckless driver: Dameron, Piney View, Sullivan

Suspicious activity: Mabscott

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Harper Park

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video