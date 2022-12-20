The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
III record check: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Brandishing: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Pinewood Drive
Burglary in progress: Second Avenue (2)
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Nimitz Avenue
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Kiser Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 500 block Temple Street, 100 block North Vance Drive, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Follow-up call: Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Larceny: Ewart Avenue
Lost property: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Pikeview Drive/New River Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1826 Harper Road (Summit Community Bank)
Panhandling: West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Autumn Lane
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 210 Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary), 4575 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Prosperity Elementary)
Suspicious activity: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Fulton Avenue, Prince Street
Suspicious vehicle: 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue
Threats: Harper Road, Westwood Drive
Traffic stop: Central Avenue/City Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Conway Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 2000 block Harper Road, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), South Kanawha Street/G Street, 0 block Nell Jean Square, West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 200 block Temple Street
Trespassing: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), Rails to Trails
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beaver (2), Beckley
Destruction of property: Bradley
Extra patrol: Bradley, Stanaford
Fraud: Dry Hill
Larceny: Bradley, Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver, Bolt
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Whitesville
Shoplifting: Beaver, Bradley
Shots fired: Clear Creek
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Naoma
Suspicious person: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Park, Stanaford
Traffic stop: Beckley (3), Crab Orchard, Slab Fork
Vehicle disabled: Grandview
