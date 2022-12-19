The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: Coal City
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Daniels (2), Mabscott,, Midway
Destruction of property: Sophia
Extra patrol: Colcord, MacArthur
Larceny: Colcord
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain
Possible DUI: Sullivan
Prowler: Beckley
Reckless driver: Bragg
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick
Threats: Crab Orchard
Traffic stop: Beckley, Fitzpatrick, Glen Daniel, Harper, Sophia (2)
