The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: Coal City

Breaking and entering not in progress: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Daniels (2), Mabscott,, Midway

Destruction of property: Sophia

Extra patrol: Colcord, MacArthur

Larceny: Colcord

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain

Possible DUI: Sullivan

Prowler: Beckley

Reckless driver: Bragg

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick

Threats: Crab Orchard

Traffic stop: Beckley, Fitzpatrick, Glen Daniel, Harper, Sophia (2)

