The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: 700 block Ritter Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Third Avenue (2)
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Brandishing: Harper Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: Wickham Avenue
Burglar alarm: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy’s Place) (2), 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot)
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road
Civil matter: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Destruction of property: Fairview Avenue, Sterling Street
Disturbance: Prince Street
Domestic: South Heber Street
Domestic violence petition served: Third Avenue
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Third Avenue
Drug investigation: Harper Road, South Heber Street, Pikeview Drive/New River Drive
Extra patrol: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block F Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)
Fraud: Third Avenue
K-9 unit request: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Pikeview Drive/New River Drive
Loitering: South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block South Kanawha Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Overdose: Bero Avenue, Westline Drive
Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road
Residence check: Fourth Street
Shooting: Truman Avenue
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s) (2)
Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, Second Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Nell Jean Square, Second Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Third Avenue/Second Street
Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), 1101 W. Neville St., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 4600 Robert C. Byrd Drive (AEP), Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Transport juvenile: 503 Johnstown Road
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Trespassing: South Fayette Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglar alarm: Bradley (3), Harper Park, Shady Spring (2)
Burglary: Bradley, Sophia
Destruction of property: Blue Jay
Disturbance: Beckley, Sullivan, Tams
Extra patrol: Helen (2), MacArthur
Illegal burn: Prosperity
Loitering: Sophia
Motor vehicle accident: Lester, MacArthur, Prosperity
Shoplifting: Harper Heights
Shots fired: Dry Hill
Stolen property: Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights, Mabscott
Threats: Beckley
Trespassing: Crab Orchard, MacArthur
Unwanted person: Bradley (3)
Vehicle disabled: Clear Creek
