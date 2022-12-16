The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assist other department: 700 block Ritter Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Third Avenue (2)

Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Brandishing: Harper Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: Wickham Avenue

Burglar alarm: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy’s Place) (2), 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot)

Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road

Civil matter: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)

Destruction of property: Fairview Avenue, Sterling Street

Disturbance: Prince Street

Domestic: South Heber Street

Domestic violence petition served: Third Avenue

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Third Avenue

Drug investigation: Harper Road, South Heber Street, Pikeview Drive/New River Drive

Extra patrol: 200 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block F Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)

Fraud: Third Avenue

K-9 unit request: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Pikeview Drive/New River Drive

Loitering: South Fayette Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block South Kanawha Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Neville Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

Overdose: Bero Avenue, Westline Drive

Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road

Residence check: Fourth Street

Shooting: Truman Avenue

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s) (2)

Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, Second Avenue

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Nell Jean Square, Second Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Third Avenue/Second Street

Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane, 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), 1101 W. Neville St., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 4600 Robert C. Byrd Drive (AEP), Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue

Transport juvenile: 503 Johnstown Road

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Trespassing: South Fayette Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

---

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

Burglar alarm: Bradley (3), Harper Park, Shady Spring (2)

Burglary: Bradley, Sophia

Destruction of property: Blue Jay

Disturbance: Beckley, Sullivan, Tams

Extra patrol: Helen (2), MacArthur

Illegal burn: Prosperity

Loitering: Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Lester, MacArthur, Prosperity

Shoplifting: Harper Heights

Shots fired: Dry Hill

Stolen property: Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights, Mabscott

Threats: Beckley

Trespassing: Crab Orchard, MacArthur

Unwanted person: Bradley (3)

Vehicle disabled: Clear Creek

