The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on August 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Plaza
Assist other department: City Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to locate: Harper Road, Stanaford Road
Burglar alarm: Van Voorhis Street, Ragland Road
Burglary in progress: Main Street
Check welfare: Timber Ridge Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Quarry Street, Virginia Street, 300 block Prince Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Civil matter: Hartley Avenue, Nimitz Avenue
Disturbance: Stanaford Road
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue and Bellevue Lane, Nimitz Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road
Driving under the influence investigation: New River Town Center, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive
Drug violation in progress: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1900 block Harper Road, Kiser Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St. (Uptown)
Found property: Harper Road
Intoxicated person: 1700 block Harper Road
Larceny: Bostic Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mental problem: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Panic/hold alarm: Elkins Street
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Park Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 1 Rails to Trails, Armory Drive
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue (2)
Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing, Russell Street
Suspicious person: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1st Street, Garfield Street
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Appalachian Drive
Threats: Sunrise Avenue
Traffic stop: Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 600 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, South Kanawha Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1st Street, 300 block 2nd Avenue, New River Drive and Pikeview Drive
Trespassing: Harper Road
Vehicle assist: 2nd Street
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
911 hangup: Terrill Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE No report provided.
