Abuse elderly person: Autumn Lane

Animal call unknown: Mankin Avenue

Assault already occurred: South Kanawha Street

Assist other department: Airport Road

Attempt to locate: Summers County

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street

Check welfare: 1700 block Harper Road

Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Paint Street, Reservation Avenue

Destruction of property: South Fayette Street

Domestic: 9th Street, Beckwood Drive, Ellison Avenue

Disturbance: New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road

Drug violation not in progress: Main Street

Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 200 block Teel Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Embezzlement: Harper Road

Follow-up call: 100 Bolton Drive (Apartment 2)

Harassment: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Loitering: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Neville Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: Beckley Crossing, North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Powerline Drive and Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road

Possible driving under the influence: 200 block E. Prince Street

Reckless driver: South Kanawha Street

Resident check: Cannaday Street

Road rage: Park Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Shots fired: 100 block G Street

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: Autumn Lane

Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, Harper Road

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Queen Anne Drive

Threats: Maplewood Lane, Johnstown Road

Traffic stop: Larew Avenue and Worley Road, 2000 block Harper Road, Neville Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road (Kroger), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Welding), Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Church), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hubbard Street, 300 block 3rd Avenue, South Kanawha Street and Main Street, Berry Street and Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza

Trespassing: Hylton Lane

Weapon violation no threat: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

