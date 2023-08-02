The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alarm: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 112 Berkley St.

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hull Street

Bike patrol: 2 Rails to Trails

Brandishing: Cannaday Street

Burglary in progress: Garden Terrace

Business check: 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle)

Check welfare: Main Street, South Kanawha Street (2)

Civil matter: Johnstown Road, Temple Street, Johnstown Street, Stanaford Road

Disturbance: Burgess Street, Beckley Crossing

Domestic: South Eisenhower Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Stanaford Road

Drug investigation: South Heber Street

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama), 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Larew Avenue

Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Found property: South Kanawha Street

Fraud: Wickham Avenue, Pinecrest Avenue

K9 unit request: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: South Heber Street

Motorcycle complaint: South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 545 Lake Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 119 Hancock St., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road

Noise/complaint: Harper Road

Overdose: Harper Road

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road

Panic/hold alarm: 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center) (2)

Parking complaint: Maplewood Lane, Virginia Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue

Pedestrian hit: North Vance Drive and Marshall Avenue

Possible driving under the influence: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue

Reckless driver: Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)

Shooting: 3rd Street

Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: South Fayette Street

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street

Suspicious person: South Heber Street, New River Drive

Suspicious vehicle: 1st Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Ewart Avenue

Traffic stop: 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart Harper Heights), 1900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, East Prince Street and Cochran Lane, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 Adkins St., 100 block Prince Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2), Harper Road and Westwood Drive, 3rd Avenue and Neville Street, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, 402 2nd St. (Creager Tire), 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue and South Eisenhower Drive, 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block City Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road

Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: North Heber Street, South Fayette Street, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: Chestnut Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

911 hangup: Mankin Avenue

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Accident with injury: Tams

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen Daniel

Burglary not in progress: Daniels

Disturbance: Glen White

Fight: Glen White

Loud music/noise: Beaver, Calloway Heights

Missing person: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Daniels

Possible driving under the influence: Shady Spring, Grandview

Reckless driver: Piney View, Harper Heights

Shooting: Glen White

Suspicious activity: Eccles

Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek

Threats: Beckley

Traffic stop: Daniels, Beaver

