The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 112 Berkley St.
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hull Street
Bike patrol: 2 Rails to Trails
Brandishing: Cannaday Street
Burglary in progress: Garden Terrace
Business check: 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle)
Check welfare: Main Street, South Kanawha Street (2)
Civil matter: Johnstown Road, Temple Street, Johnstown Street, Stanaford Road
Disturbance: Burgess Street, Beckley Crossing
Domestic: South Eisenhower Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Stanaford Road
Drug investigation: South Heber Street
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama), 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Larew Avenue
Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Found property: South Kanawha Street
Fraud: Wickham Avenue, Pinecrest Avenue
K9 unit request: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: South Heber Street
Motorcycle complaint: South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 545 Lake Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 119 Hancock St., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road
Noise/complaint: Harper Road
Overdose: Harper Road
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road
Panic/hold alarm: 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center) (2)
Parking complaint: Maplewood Lane, Virginia Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Pedestrian hit: North Vance Drive and Marshall Avenue
Possible driving under the influence: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Shooting: 3rd Street
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: South Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: South Heber Street, New River Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 1st Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart Harper Heights), 1900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, East Prince Street and Cochran Lane, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 Adkins St., 100 block Prince Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2), Harper Road and Westwood Drive, 3rd Avenue and Neville Street, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, 402 2nd St. (Creager Tire), 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue and South Eisenhower Drive, 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block City Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road
Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: North Heber Street, South Fayette Street, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: Chestnut Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
911 hangup: Mankin Avenue
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Accident with injury: Tams
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Glen Daniel
Burglary not in progress: Daniels
Disturbance: Glen White
Fight: Glen White
Loud music/noise: Beaver, Calloway Heights
Missing person: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Daniels
Possible driving under the influence: Shady Spring, Grandview
Reckless driver: Piney View, Harper Heights
Shooting: Glen White
Suspicious activity: Eccles
Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek
Threats: Beckley
Traffic stop: Daniels, Beaver
