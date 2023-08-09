The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street

Brandishing: Cranberry

Breaking and entering: Hartley Avenue

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 509 Ewart Ave. (Youth Museum)

Check welfare: Industrial Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Wood Street, Rice Street

Child abuse/neglect: Barber Avenue and Patch Street, Barber Avenue

Civil matter: Westline Drive

Custody complaint: Ewart Avenue

Domestic: South Fayette Street, F Street

Domestic violence petition served: Barber Avenue

Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle) (2), 200 block Larew Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Main Street (2)

Fingerprinting: Beckley

Follow-up call: Harper Road, Painter Drive

Foot patrol: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Found property: Harper Road

Harassment: Autumn Lane

Intoxicated person: North Eisenhower Drive

Juvenile problems: Heritage Street, Davis Street

K9 unit request: City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue

Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Warren Avenue

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), MacArthur

Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Suspicious activity: Crescent Road

Suspicious person: McCreery Street and South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road, South Heber Street, Neville Street

Traffic control: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), Harper Road, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 400 block Neville Street

Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Unknown law enforcement problem: Stanaford Road and McCulloch Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Barber Avenue

Vagrant: Main Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Extra patrol: Beaver

Burglar alarm: MacArthur

Burglary not in progress: Beckley

Destruction of property: Dry Hill

Fraud: Midway, Sprague, Beckley

Harassment: Bolt

Larceny: Prosperity

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Raleigh

Noise complaint: Harper Heights

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Structure fire: Piney View

Suspicious activity: Packsville

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford (2)

Traffic stop: Beckley

Unwanted person: Harper Heights

911 hangup: Arnett

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video