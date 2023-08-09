The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street
Brandishing: Cranberry
Breaking and entering: Hartley Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 509 Ewart Ave. (Youth Museum)
Check welfare: Industrial Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Wood Street, Rice Street
Child abuse/neglect: Barber Avenue and Patch Street, Barber Avenue
Civil matter: Westline Drive
Custody complaint: Ewart Avenue
Domestic: South Fayette Street, F Street
Domestic violence petition served: Barber Avenue
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle) (2), 200 block Larew Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Main Street (2)
Fingerprinting: Beckley
Follow-up call: Harper Road, Painter Drive
Foot patrol: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Found property: Harper Road
Harassment: Autumn Lane
Intoxicated person: North Eisenhower Drive
Juvenile problems: Heritage Street, Davis Street
K9 unit request: City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pine Lodge Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Warren Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), MacArthur
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Suspicious activity: Crescent Road
Suspicious person: McCreery Street and South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road, South Heber Street, Neville Street
Traffic control: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), Harper Road, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 400 block Neville Street
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unknown law enforcement problem: Stanaford Road and McCulloch Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Barber Avenue
Vagrant: Main Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Extra patrol: Beaver
Burglar alarm: MacArthur
Burglary not in progress: Beckley
Destruction of property: Dry Hill
Fraud: Midway, Sprague, Beckley
Harassment: Bolt
Larceny: Prosperity
Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Raleigh
Noise complaint: Harper Heights
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Structure fire: Piney View
Suspicious activity: Packsville
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford (2)
Traffic stop: Beckley
Unwanted person: Harper Heights
911 hangup: Arnett
