The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Attempted suicide: 3rd Avenue
Burglar alarm: Harper Park Drive, Lark Place, Russell Street, Carriage Drive
Check welfare: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Custody complaint: Ringleben Street
Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Richmond Street and Church Street
Domestic: Hartley Avenue
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (2), 200 block Larew Avenue (2), Lewis Ritchie Drive (Lewis Ritchie maintenance), 100 block New River Town Center, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block F Street
Fight: Pikeview Drive
Fraud: West Locust Drive
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
K9 unit request: Minnesota Avenue
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road, Johnstown Road
Out of control: Harper Road
Overdose: Hart Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Missing person: Heartland Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road
Panic/hold alarm: 2nd Street
Parking complaint: Mills Avenue
Pedestrian hit: 1700 block South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 200 Armory Drive
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: 4th Street, 300 block Prince Street, Dyer Avenue and 11th Street
Traffic stop: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road, 100 Appalachian Drive, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, West Neville Street and Reservoir Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Park Avenue and 2nd Avenue, 1st Street and 1st Avenue, 3rd Avenue (Little General), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clyde Street and Williams Street, Virginia Street and Ellison Avenue, 100 block West C Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, Johnstown Road and North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 200 block Hargrove Street, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 500 block New River Drive, Harper Park Drive, 800 block Johnstown Road, Minnesota Avenue, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street, Bostic Avenue and Worley Road
Trespassing: 1 Rails to Trails
Unknown law enforcement problem: Johnstown Road
Unresponsive: Hylton Lane, South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle assistance: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Beaver Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)
Wanted person: 200 block Burgess Street
Warrant served: Reservoir Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
