The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Attempted suicide: 3rd Avenue

Burglar alarm: Harper Park Drive, Lark Place, Russell Street, Carriage Drive

Check welfare: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Custody complaint: Ringleben Street

Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Richmond Street and Church Street

Domestic: Hartley Avenue

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (2), 200 block Larew Avenue (2), Lewis Ritchie Drive (Lewis Ritchie maintenance), 100 block New River Town Center, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block F Street

Fight: Pikeview Drive

Fraud: West Locust Drive

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

K9 unit request: Minnesota Avenue

Larceny: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road, Johnstown Road

Out of control: Harper Road

Overdose: Hart Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Missing person: Heartland Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road

Panic/hold alarm: 2nd Street

Parking complaint: Mills Avenue

Pedestrian hit: 1700 block South Kanawha Street

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 200 Armory Drive

Suspicious activity: Harper Road

Suspicious person: 4th Street, 300 block Prince Street, Dyer Avenue and 11th Street

Traffic stop: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road, 100 Appalachian Drive, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, West Neville Street and Reservoir Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Park Avenue and 2nd Avenue, 1st Street and 1st Avenue, 3rd Avenue (Little General), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clyde Street and Williams Street, Virginia Street and Ellison Avenue, 100 block West C Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, Johnstown Road and North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino’s), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 200 block Hargrove Street, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 500 block New River Drive, Harper Park Drive, 800 block Johnstown Road, Minnesota Avenue, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street, Bostic Avenue and Worley Road

Trespassing: 1 Rails to Trails

Unknown law enforcement problem: Johnstown Road

Unresponsive: Hylton Lane, South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle assistance: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Violation of domestic violence petition: Beaver Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)

Wanted person: 200 block Burgess Street

Warrant served: Reservoir Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

