The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Plaza

Assist other department: City Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to locate: Harper Road, Stanaford Road

Burglar alarm: Van Voorhis Street, Ragland Road

Burglary in progress: Main Street

Check welfare: Timber Ridge Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Quarry Street, Virginia Street, 300 block Prince Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Civil matter: Hartley Avenue, Nimitz Avenue

Disturbance: Stanaford Road

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue and Bellevue Lane, Nimitz Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road

Driving under the influence investigation: New River Town Center, Pikeview Drive and New River Drive

Drug violation in progress: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive

Escort: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1900 block Harper Road, Kiser Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (downtown)

Found property: Harper Road

Intoxicated person: 1700 block Harper Road

Larceny: Bostic Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mental problem: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Panic/hold alarm: Elkins Street

Possible driving under the influence: Harper Park Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 1 Rails to Trails, Armory Drive

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue (2)

Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing, Russell Street

Suspicious person: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1st Street, Garfield Street

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Appalachian Drive

Threats:  Sunrise Avenue

Traffic stop: Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 600 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, South Kanawha Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1st Street, 300 block 2nd Avenue, New River Drive and Pikeview Drive

Trespassing: Harper Road

Vehicle assist: 2nd Street

Vehicle disabled: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

911 hangup: Terrill Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

