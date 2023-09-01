The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Accident with injury: Ridge Avenue
Animal call: Lambert Drive and Parkwood Drive, North Kanawha Street
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil assist: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Glenn Avenue, Stanaford Road, North Fayette Street
Destruction of property: Beckley Crossing, Terrill Street
Disturbance: Burgess Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: Coponiti Street, Buckland Street
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Main Street, 600 block Neville Street (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Main Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block 9th Street
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street
Harassment: Woodlawn Avenue
Intoxicated person: Joyce Street, South Heber Street and McCreery Street
Juvenile problems: South Kanawha Street
K9 unit request: Main Street
Larceny: Terrill Street
Loud music/noise: Highland Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive and Cranberry Creek Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Burgess Street
Overdose: Orchard Avenue
Panic alarm: Beckley Crossing
Radar patrol: Maxwell Hill Road, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Larew Avenue, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), Maxwell Hill Elementary
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (6)
Special assignment: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza
Suspicious person: Neville Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's in Beckley Plaza), 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart in Harper Heights), 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), Worley Road and Bero Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold N Pawn), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Crescent Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive
Unknown law enforcement problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: Harper Road
911 hangup: Terrill Street and Antonio Avenue, Antonio Avenue
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
