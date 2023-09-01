The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Accident with injury: Ridge Avenue

Animal call: Lambert Drive and Parkwood Drive, North Kanawha Street

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil assist: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Glenn Avenue, Stanaford Road, North Fayette Street

Destruction of property: Beckley Crossing, Terrill Street

Disturbance: Burgess Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Domestic: Coponiti Street, Buckland Street

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Main Street, 600 block Neville Street (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Main Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block 9th Street

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street

Harassment: Woodlawn Avenue

Intoxicated person: Joyce Street, South Heber Street and McCreery Street

Juvenile problems: South Kanawha Street

K9 unit request: Main Street

Larceny: Terrill Street

Loud music/noise: Highland Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive and Cranberry Creek Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Burgess Street

Overdose: Orchard Avenue

Panic alarm: Beckley Crossing

Radar patrol: Maxwell Hill Road, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Larew Avenue, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), Maxwell Hill Elementary

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (6)

Special assignment: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)

Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza

Suspicious person: Neville Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's in Beckley Plaza), 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart in Harper Heights), 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), Worley Road and Bero Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold N Pawn), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Crescent Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)

Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive

Unknown law enforcement problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: Harper Road

911 hangup: Terrill Street and Antonio Avenue, Antonio Avenue

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

