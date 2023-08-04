The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: Virginia Street

Attempt to locate: Lora Court

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Homewood Drive, Scott Avenue, North Fayette Street

Burglary in progress: Main Street

Check welfare: 3rd Avenue

Child abuse: 9th Street

Custody complaint: Greenbrier Court

Disturbance: Hargrove Street, South Fayette Street

Domestic violence petition served: Harper Road

Drug investigation: Adams Street

Drug violation in progress: Pinewood Drive

Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), Church Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 Main St., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Barber Avenue

Follow-up call: Park Avenue

Found property: Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road

Indecent exposure: Harper Road

Intoxicated person: Virginia Street, 2000 block Harper Road

K9 unit request: Cohen Street, South Heber Street, 100 block Adams Street

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Rural Acres Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive and Market Road, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Garfield Street and McGinnis Street

Parking complaint: Johnstown Road and Jefferson Street

Reckless driver: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Shooting: 2nd Street

Shoplifting: New River Town Center

Shots fired: Pine Lodge Road, Ewart Avenue

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: Main Street, West Neville Street, Autumn Lane

Suspicious person: Hylton Lane, 4th Street, Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Mills Avenue, Greenbrier Court

Traffic stop: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor’s/Gino’s), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1800 block Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy) (2), West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Prince Street, 3rd Avenue (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hague Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1800 block Harper Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Mason Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block North Pike Street

Vehicle disabled: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Main Street

Wanted person: South Fayette Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Wildlife call: Raleigh County Health Department

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

