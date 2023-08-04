The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Virginia Street
Attempt to locate: Lora Court
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Homewood Drive, Scott Avenue, North Fayette Street
Burglary in progress: Main Street
Check welfare: 3rd Avenue
Child abuse: 9th Street
Custody complaint: Greenbrier Court
Disturbance: Hargrove Street, South Fayette Street
Domestic violence petition served: Harper Road
Drug investigation: Adams Street
Drug violation in progress: Pinewood Drive
Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), Church Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 Main St., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Barber Avenue
Follow-up call: Park Avenue
Found property: Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive, Teel Road
Indecent exposure: Harper Road
Intoxicated person: Virginia Street, 2000 block Harper Road
K9 unit request: Cohen Street, South Heber Street, 100 block Adams Street
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Rural Acres Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Pinewood Drive and Market Road, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Garfield Street and McGinnis Street
Parking complaint: Johnstown Road and Jefferson Street
Reckless driver: Ragland Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shooting: 2nd Street
Shoplifting: New River Town Center
Shots fired: Pine Lodge Road, Ewart Avenue
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: Main Street, West Neville Street, Autumn Lane
Suspicious person: Hylton Lane, 4th Street, Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Mills Avenue, Greenbrier Court
Traffic stop: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor’s/Gino’s), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1800 block Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy) (2), West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Prince Street, 3rd Avenue (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hague Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1800 block Harper Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Mason Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block North Pike Street
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Main Street
Wanted person: South Fayette Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Wildlife call: Raleigh County Health Department
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
