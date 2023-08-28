The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal bites: 2nd Avenue
Animal call unknown: West Locust Drive
Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive, 1742 Harper Road (C Adam Toney Tires), New Jersey Avenue, New River Town Center
Check welfare: Fairlawn Avenue, Main Street
Civil matter: Hull Street
Disturbance: 9th Street
Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 400 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 200 Armory Drive (Armory), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Neville Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (6), 1 Cranberry Creek Center (2)
Found property: South Oakwood Avenue
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
K9 unit request: Harper Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, McCulloch Drive and North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: 221 Sunrise Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mental problem: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, G Street and South Kanawha Street
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Vine Street
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic light problem: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing (2), North Kanawha Street and Prince Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and 2nd Street (2), Mel Hancock Way and Minnesota Avenue, 200 block 2nd Street, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, 613 S. Fayette St., 400 block South Fayette Street (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 310 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Department Station 1), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (3), 700 block South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and South Heber Street, 400 block Park Avenue, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane (3), 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (RCSO), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue (3), South Fayette Street and Howe Street, 310 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Department Station 1), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2nd Street and Bellevue Lane, Church Street and 2nd Street, 205 Central Ave. (Central Printing), 700 block South Fayette Street
Trespassing: Sandstone Drive
Warrant served: 1 Rails to Trails
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
