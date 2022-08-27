The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Bostic Avenue
Animal call: Fourth Street
Attempt to serve court document: Highland Street
Burglar alarm: Beckley Avenue, Beckley Plaza
Check welfare: Third Avenue
Civil matter: Hull Street
Custody complaint: Stanaford Road
Domestic: Hargrove Street
Drug violation in progress: Virginia Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street (3), 300 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Beckley Plaza), Spangler Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 600 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Granville Avenue, Shawnee Road, Skyline Drive
Foot patrol: Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street
Harassing phone call: Hager Street
Identity theft: Lewis Ritchie Drive
K9 unit request: Virginia Street
Larceny: Hager Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Stanaford Road
Missing person: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block McCulloch Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Motorcycle complaint: Hartley Avenue
Overdose: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Person down: North Heber Street, Second Street/Second Avenue
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)
School zone: Crescent Road, 200 block Crescent Road, South Fayette Street, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Jerome Van Meter Drive, Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road
Suspicious activity: Adair Street, Harper Park Drive, South Heber Street, Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street
Suspicious person: Baker Street, Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street
Traffic stop: 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., F Street/Miller Street, South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, 1100 block South Fayette Street, North Kanawha Street/Foster Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, 100 block Stanaford Road, North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road
Unwanted person: Johnstown Road, Quesenberry Street
Vagrant: North Kanawha Street, Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Appalachian Drive
