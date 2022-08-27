The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Bostic Avenue

Animal call: Fourth Street

Attempt to serve court document: Highland Street

Burglar alarm: Beckley Avenue, Beckley Plaza

Check welfare: Third Avenue

Civil matter: Hull Street

Custody complaint: Stanaford Road

Domestic: Hargrove Street

Drug violation in progress: Virginia Street

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street (3), 300 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Beckley Plaza), Spangler Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 600 block Woodlawn Avenue

Follow-up call: Granville Avenue, Shawnee Road, Skyline Drive

Foot patrol: Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street

Harassing phone call: Hager Street

Identity theft: Lewis Ritchie Drive

K9 unit request: Virginia Street

Larceny: Hager Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Stanaford Road

Missing person: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block McCulloch Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)

Motorcycle complaint: Hartley Avenue

Overdose: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Person down: North Heber Street, Second Street/Second Avenue

Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)

School zone: Crescent Road, 200 block Crescent Road, South Fayette Street, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Jerome Van Meter Drive, Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road

Suspicious activity: Adair Street, Harper Park Drive, South Heber Street, Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street

Suspicious person: Baker Street, Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street

Traffic stop: 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., F Street/Miller Street, South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, 1100 block South Fayette Street, North Kanawha Street/Foster Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, 100 block Stanaford Road, North Vance Drive/Johnstown Road

Unwanted person: Johnstown Road, Quesenberry Street

Vagrant: North Kanawha Street, Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street

Vehicle identification number verification: Appalachian Drive

