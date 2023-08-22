The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assist other departments: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempted suicide: Ewart Avenue

Burglar alarm: New River Drive, New Jersey Avenue

Civil matter: Temple Street, New River Town Center

Deceased/found body: Mason Street

Disturbance: Wildwood Avenue, South Fayette Street

Domestic violence petition served: Ellison Avenue, Beckley Crossing, Nebraska Avenue

Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Escort: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1300 block Eisenhower Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1 Rails to Trails, Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing

Follow-up call: no address provided

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road, James Street and Railroad Avenue

Juvenile problems: no address provided

Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive, Main Street, North Pike Street

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident private lot: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Obstructing: 6th Street

Open container: no address provided

Out of control: North Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: Bypass Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Main Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road

Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Reservoir Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (5), 3rd Avenue, Beckley Crossing

Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Fairlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Ball Street

Threats: Westline Drive, City Avenue

Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane (2), South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Beaver Avenue and Grant Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 100 block South Fayette Street, 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 3rd Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 201 Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings), 1 Nell Jean Square, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 3941 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Pioneer Community Bank), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (Beckley Post Office), Mockingbird Lane, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive

Trespassing: New River Town Center

Unknown law enforcement problem: no address provided

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Coponiti Street, North Vance Drive, Neville Street

Vagrant: Ewart Avenue

Vandalism/destruction of property: 2nd Street

Vehicle fire: Koch Avenue and Cannaday Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

