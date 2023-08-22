The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assist other departments: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempted suicide: Ewart Avenue
Burglar alarm: New River Drive, New Jersey Avenue
Civil matter: Temple Street, New River Town Center
Deceased/found body: Mason Street
Disturbance: Wildwood Avenue, South Fayette Street
Domestic violence petition served: Ellison Avenue, Beckley Crossing, Nebraska Avenue
Drug investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Escort: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1300 block Eisenhower Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1 Rails to Trails, Larew Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing
Follow-up call: no address provided
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road, James Street and Railroad Avenue
Juvenile problems: no address provided
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive, Main Street, North Pike Street
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Johnstown Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Obstructing: 6th Street
Open container: no address provided
Out of control: North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: Bypass Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Main Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road
Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Reservoir Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (5), 3rd Avenue, Beckley Crossing
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Fairlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Ball Street
Threats: Westline Drive, City Avenue
Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane (2), South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Beaver Avenue and Grant Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 100 block South Fayette Street, 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 3rd Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 201 Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings), 1 Nell Jean Square, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 3941 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Pioneer Community Bank), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (Beckley Post Office), Mockingbird Lane, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pikeview Drive
Trespassing: New River Town Center
Unknown law enforcement problem: no address provided
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, Coponiti Street, North Vance Drive, Neville Street
Vagrant: Ewart Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: 2nd Street
Vehicle fire: Koch Avenue and Cannaday Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
