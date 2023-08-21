The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: Johnstown Road (2), South Fayette Street, Harper Road
Civil matter: Azzara Avenue
Disturbance: Harper Road
Domestic: Stanaford Road, E. Prince Street, Beckwood Drive
Driving under the influence investigation: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Sour Street and Dyer Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street
Destruction of property: Azzara Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 200 block Larew Avenue (4), 300 block Neville Street, Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Road (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
K9 unit request: 400 block Neville Street, Johnstown Road
Larceny: Bishop Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motorcycle complaint: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive, Pinewood Drive
Noise complaint: South Kanawha Street
Reckless driver: 1800 block Harper Road, Stanaford Road
Suspicious activity: Barber Avenue, Ragland Road, Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: Leslie C. Gates and Neville Street, Wilson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Threats: Ellison Avenue
Traffic stop: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, 300 block North Kanawha Street, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Chambers Oil), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rancho Grande), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, Ewart Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Main Street, 800 block North Kanawha Street, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), Maxwell Hill Road and Christopher Drive
Warrant served: Prince Street
911 hangup: Church Street, Coponiti Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ATV accident with injury: Artie
Four-wheeler: Mabscott
Illegal burn: Sandlick
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Sophia
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley, Glen Morgan
Reckless driver: Eccles, Piney View
Shots fired: Prosperity
Suspicious activity: Daniels, Sophia, Daniels
Suspicious package: Dry Hill
Traffic stop: Beckley, Daniels
