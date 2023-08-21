The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: Johnstown Road (2), South Fayette Street, Harper Road

Civil matter: Azzara Avenue

Disturbance: Harper Road

Domestic: Stanaford Road, E. Prince Street, Beckwood Drive

Driving under the influence investigation: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Sour Street and Dyer Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: Neville Street

Destruction of property: Azzara Avenue

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 200 block Larew Avenue (4), 300 block Neville Street, Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Road (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

K9 unit request: 400 block Neville Street, Johnstown Road

Larceny: Bishop Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Motorcycle complaint: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive, Pinewood Drive

Noise complaint: South Kanawha Street

Reckless driver: 1800 block Harper Road, Stanaford Road

Suspicious activity: Barber Avenue, Ragland Road, Ewart Avenue

Suspicious person: Leslie C. Gates and Neville Street, Wilson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Threats: Ellison Avenue

Traffic stop: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, 300 block North Kanawha Street, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Chambers Oil), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rancho Grande), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, Ewart Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Main Street, 800 block North Kanawha Street, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), Maxwell Hill Road and Christopher Drive

Warrant served: Prince Street

911 hangup: Church Street, Coponiti Street

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ATV accident with injury: Artie

Four-wheeler: Mabscott

Illegal burn: Sandlick

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Sophia

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley, Glen Morgan

Reckless driver: Eccles, Piney View

Shots fired: Prosperity

Suspicious activity: Daniels, Sophia, Daniels

Suspicious package: Dry Hill

Traffic stop: Beckley, Daniels

