The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Woodlawn Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty’s), 2005 Harper Road (Little General) (2), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), 1240 N. Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino’s)
Business check: 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue, Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Jones Street
Civil assist: 200 block Harper Road
Disturbance: Greenbrier Court
Domestic: Harper Road, Truman Avenue, Park Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Crescent Road (2)
Disturbance: Teel Road
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Foster Avenue, 100 block Quesenberry Street, 500 block North Kanawha Street, 234 Church St. (Nature’s Way Taxidermy), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 200 block Main Street (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Queen Street, 400 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails
Follow-up call: Lilly Street
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street
Found property: Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Identity theft: Manor Drive
Intoxicated person: McCreery Street
Juvenile problems: Ridge Avenue and James Street
Kidnapping: I Street
K9 unit request: Harper Road (2), Main Street, Hickory Drive
Larceny: Crescent Road, Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Hargrove Street
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Crescent Road, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: South Kanawha Street
Open container: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Main Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Possible driving under the influence: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive, Galleria Plaza
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Lilly Street, Nebraska Avenue
Special assignment: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Elm Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue
Suspicious person: 1700 block Harper Road, Mankin Avenue
Threats: South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby) (2), 200 block Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 503 S. Kanawha St. (WVU Tech Athletic Administration), 100 block Hickory Drive, 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili’s restaurant), 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 1500 block Harper Road, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (3), 500 block Neville Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), 902 N. Eisenhower St. (City National Bank), 400 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), South Heber Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), 400 block Prince Street, Myers Avenue and Earhart Street, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Mockingbird Lane, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby’s), 100 block Koch Avenue, Neville Street and 3rd Avenue, 1334 Harper Road (Tudor’s/Gino’s), 100 block Cohen Street
Unconscious/syncope: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unknown law enforcement problem: South Vance Drive
Unwanted person: 1st Street, North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: South Eisenhower Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
