The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abuse elderly person: Johnstown Road

Assist other department: Neville Street, North Vance Street, Ned Payne Drive (New RCSO), Pine Street

Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1 Rails to Trails

Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Wildwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (2)

Civil assist: North Vance Drive

Disturbance: Virginia Street, Wildwood Avenue

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Autumn Lane

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Pine Street, Pikeview Drive, Azzara Avenue

CPR adult: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Beckwood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Barber Avenue, Harper Road

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 1700 block Harper Road

Follow-up call: Elmridge Court, Foote Street

Found property:  South Eisenhower Drive

Juvenile problem: South Kanawha Street

K9 unit request: Harper Road, Park Avenue and Granville Avenue

Larceny: South Railroad Avenue

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Raleigh Avenue, Burgess Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Open container: 2000 block Harper Road

Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Plaza

Suspicious activity: Klaus Street, Harper Road, South Fayette Street

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road

Threats: Mool Avenue, Main Street

Traffic stop: 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Pinewood Drive, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Pinewood Drive, Market Road and Auto Plaza Drive, Park Avenue and Granville Avenue, Ewart Avenue and Cook Avenue, Harper Road (Little General)

Unknown law enforcement problem: Ewart Avenue, Westmoreland Street

Unresponsive: Paint Street and North Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (2), South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

