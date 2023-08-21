The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abuse elderly person: Johnstown Road
Assist other department: Neville Street, North Vance Street, Ned Payne Drive (New RCSO), Pine Street
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1 Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Wildwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (2)
Civil assist: North Vance Drive
Disturbance: Virginia Street, Wildwood Avenue
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Autumn Lane
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Pine Street, Pikeview Drive, Azzara Avenue
CPR adult: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Beckwood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Barber Avenue, Harper Road
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 1700 block Harper Road
Follow-up call: Elmridge Court, Foote Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive
Juvenile problem: South Kanawha Street
K9 unit request: Harper Road, Park Avenue and Granville Avenue
Larceny: South Railroad Avenue
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Raleigh Avenue, Burgess Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open container: 2000 block Harper Road
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Plaza
Suspicious activity: Klaus Street, Harper Road, South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road
Threats: Mool Avenue, Main Street
Traffic stop: 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Pinewood Drive, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Pinewood Drive, Market Road and Auto Plaza Drive, Park Avenue and Granville Avenue, Ewart Avenue and Cook Avenue, Harper Road (Little General)
Unknown law enforcement problem: Ewart Avenue, Westmoreland Street
Unresponsive: Paint Street and North Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (2), South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.