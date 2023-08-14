The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve warrant: Painter Drive
Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Carriage Drive
Check welfare: Ringleben Street, Central Avenue
Civil matter: Phillips Street
Deceased/found body: West C Street
Domestic: Ellison Avenue
Disturbance: G Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: Homewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block East Prince Street, Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Fraud: Broadway Street
Harassment: Reservoir Road
K9 unit request: Carriage Drive
Larceny: Temple Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley judicial annex)
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Possible driving under the influence: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Suspicious activity: South Pike Street
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, 100 Ragland Road, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 100 block Tank Branch Road, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy’s Drug pharmacy), 1910 Harper Road (Sonic Drive-in), South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Chili’s restaurant), Beckley Plaza (Schewels)
Unknown law enforcement problem: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive
911 hangup: South Heber Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard (2), Eccles, Glen Daniel
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Tolleytown, Beckley, Fireco, Sophia
Extra patrol: Bradley
Four-wheeler: Shady Spring
Illegal burn: Shady Spring
Larceny: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Grandview, Dameron, Shady Spring
Prowler: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Naoma
Shots fired: Naoma, Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Eccles, Shady Spring, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Unwanted person: Coal City
Vehicle disabled: Grandview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.