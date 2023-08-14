The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Attempt to serve warrant: Painter Drive

Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street

Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Carriage Drive

Check welfare: Ringleben Street, Central Avenue

Civil matter: Phillips Street

Deceased/found body: West C Street

Domestic: Ellison Avenue

Disturbance: G Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: Homewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block East Prince Street, Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Fraud: Broadway Street

Harassment: Reservoir Road

K9 unit request: Carriage Drive

Larceny: Temple Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley judicial annex)

Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive

Possible driving under the influence: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Suspicious activity: South Pike Street

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, West Neville Street and Virginia Street, 100 Ragland Road, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 100 block Tank Branch Road, 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy’s Drug pharmacy), 1910 Harper Road (Sonic Drive-in), South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Chili’s restaurant), Beckley Plaza (Schewels)

Unknown law enforcement problem: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive

911 hangup: South Heber Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard (2), Eccles, Glen Daniel

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Tolleytown, Beckley, Fireco, Sophia

Extra patrol: Bradley

Four-wheeler: Shady Spring

Illegal burn: Shady Spring

Larceny: Daniels

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Grandview, Dameron, Shady Spring

Prowler: Crab Orchard

Reckless driver: Naoma

Shots fired: Naoma, Stanaford

Suspicious activity: Eccles, Shady Spring, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Unwanted person: Coal City

Vehicle disabled: Grandview

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video