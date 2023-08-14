The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abuse of an elderly person: Autumn Lane
Animal call: Mankin Avenue
Assault already occurred: South Kanawha Street
Assist other department: Airport Road
Attempt to locate: Summers County
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street
Check welfare: 1700 block Harper Road
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Paint Street, Reservation Avenue
Destruction of property: South Fayette Street
Domestic: 9th Street, Beckwood Drive, Ellison Avenue
Disturbance: New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road
Drug violation not in progress: Main Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block Teel Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Embezzlement: Harper Road
Follow-up call: 100 Bolton Drive (Apartment 2)
Harassment: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Loitering: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Neville Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Beckley Crossing, North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Powerline Drive and Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road
Possible driving under the influence: 200 block East Prince Street
Reckless driver: South Kanawha Street
Resident check: Cannaday Street
Road rage: Park Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Shots fired: 100 block G Street
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: Autumn Lane
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, Harper Road
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Queen Anne Drive
Threats: Maplewood Lane, Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: Larew Avenue and Worley Road, 2000 block Harper Road, Neville Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road (Kroger), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Welding), Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Church), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hubbard Street, 300 block 3rd Avenue, South Kanawha Street and Main Street, Berry Street and Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Trespassing: Hylton Lane
Weapon violation no threat: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
