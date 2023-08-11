The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal bites: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street

Burglary not in progress: Westwood Drive

Check welfare: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Orchard Avenue

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (2)

Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Virginia Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 Beckley Plaza, 400 block Neville Street (2), 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 100 Beckley Crossing

Fraud: Mool Avenue

Hostage situation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Larceny: Washington Street

Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pinewood Drive and Market Road

Noise complaint: Washington Street

Overdose: Harper Road

Panhandling: McCulloch Drive and North Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Templeview Drive

Pedestrian hit: North Eisenhower Drive

Possible driving under the influence: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: Washington Street, Beckley Crossing

Suspicious activity: Harper Road

Suspicious person: Harper Park Road

Suspicious vehicle: Green Street and H Street, Harper Road

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Gomart), Harper Road, 300 block Prince Street, 300 block 3rd Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3rd Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive

Transport prisoner: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Unknown law enforcement problem: Ridgecrest Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Vehicle disabled: Manor Drive and Pikeview Drive, 400 block White Pine Drive

911 hangup: Wilson Street

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Sprague

Destruction of property: Cove Creek

Disturbance: Glen White, Mabscott, MacArthur

Extra patrol: Sullivan (2)

Fraud: Beckley, Arnett

Identity theft: Glen White

Motorcycle complaint: Mt. Tabor

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Irish Mountain, Bragg

Reckless driver: Bradley, Hotchkiss

Road hazard: Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Beckley (3), Sprague

Suspicious person: Hinton

Suspicious package: MacArthur

Unwanted person: Beckley

Vehicle identification number verification: Shady Spring

