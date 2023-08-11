The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal bites: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street
Burglary not in progress: Westwood Drive
Check welfare: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Orchard Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (2)
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Virginia Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 Beckley Plaza, 400 block Neville Street (2), 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 100 Beckley Crossing
Fraud: Mool Avenue
Hostage situation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Larceny: Washington Street
Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pinewood Drive and Market Road
Noise complaint: Washington Street
Overdose: Harper Road
Panhandling: McCulloch Drive and North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Templeview Drive
Pedestrian hit: North Eisenhower Drive
Possible driving under the influence: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: Washington Street, Beckley Crossing
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: Harper Park Road
Suspicious vehicle: Green Street and H Street, Harper Road
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), West Neville Street and Ewart Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Gomart), Harper Road, 300 block Prince Street, 300 block 3rd Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3rd Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive
Transport prisoner: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Unknown law enforcement problem: Ridgecrest Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Vehicle disabled: Manor Drive and Pikeview Drive, 400 block White Pine Drive
911 hangup: Wilson Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Sprague
Destruction of property: Cove Creek
Disturbance: Glen White, Mabscott, MacArthur
Extra patrol: Sullivan (2)
Fraud: Beckley, Arnett
Identity theft: Glen White
Motorcycle complaint: Mt. Tabor
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Irish Mountain, Bragg
Reckless driver: Bradley, Hotchkiss
Road hazard: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beckley (3), Sprague
Suspicious person: Hinton
Suspicious package: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vehicle identification number verification: Shady Spring
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.