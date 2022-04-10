The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Sandstone Drive
Alarm: Ragland Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Animal call: Temple Street
Brandishing: Maplewood Lane
Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, G Street, Harper Road (COMAC), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
Check welfare: Garfield Street
Civil matter: 310 Edgewood Drive, Scott Avenue/East Prince Street
Disturbance: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Mercer Street, Stanaford Road
Domestic: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Woodlawn Avenue
Drug violation in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Extra patrol: 100 block Armory Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (2), 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hickory Drive, 200 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Mills Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Ninth Street, 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Pine Street, 360 Prince St., 100 block Ridge Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Russell Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue
Follow-up call: East C Street, Mills Avenue
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Second Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Wilkes Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Industrial Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Noise complaint: Mercer Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Suspicious activity: Antonio Avenue, Johnstown Road, Temple Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 500 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 700 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 205 S. Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Ewart Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (4), 2000 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Mason Street, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 300 block Neville Street (2), 600 block Neville Street, Neville Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Piney Avenue, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Ragland Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, 100 Third Ave.
Trespassing: 1924 Harper Road (Morgan's)
Unresponsive: Hargrove Street
Unwanted person: 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)