The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: 1 Pheasant Lane
Assault already occurred: Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Teel Road
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's), G Street,, 707 N. Kanawha St.
Burglary in progress: East Main Street (2)
Burglary not in progress: Antonio Avenue
Check welfare: Crawford Street, Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Maplewood Lane
Destruction of property: South Vance Drive
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Harper Road (2), Temple Street
Drug violation in progress: Wildwood Avenue
Extra patrol: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Fire: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 500 block Neville Street (2)
Larceny: Grant Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Lost/stolen registration: McCulloch Drive
Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1026 Woodlawn Avenue (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Marshall Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive, Westwood Drive and Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2233 S. Kanawha St.
911 hangup: Nebraska Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Person down: Central Avenue and City Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane
Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing, Professional Park
Radar patrol: Jefferson Street, Larew Avenue (2)
Residence check: Virginia Street
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Beckley Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 950 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Beckley Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Springdale Avenue and King Street, Withrow Loop
Suspicious person: Edgewood Drive, Harper Road, Mankin Avenue, Neville Street (2), Reservation Avenue and Sunset Drive
Threats: Antonio Avenue
Traffic stop: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 southbound, 100 block West Locust Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Town Center, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Second Street, Second Street and Second Avenue
Unwanted person: Harper Road
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: Calloway Heights, Mabscott
Breaking and entering: Fairdale
Burglar alarm: Bradley (2), Mabscott
Destruction of property: Sprague
Extra patrol: Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), MacArthur, Pluto, Surveyor
Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard, Grandview
Fraud: Beckley
Intoxicated person: Harper Park
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver. Clear Creek
Reckless driver: Prosperity, Sophia
Road hazard: Coal City
School zone: Stanaford
Shots fired: Arnett, Glen Daniel
Speeding vehicles: Arnett
Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove
Threats: Raleigh
Trespassing: Beaver
Unwanted person: Stanaford
Vehicle fire: Bolt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.