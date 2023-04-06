The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alarm: 1 Pheasant Lane

Assault already occurred: Harper Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Teel Road

Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's), G Street,, 707 N. Kanawha St.

Burglary in progress: East Main Street (2)

Burglary not in progress: Antonio Avenue

Check welfare: Crawford Street, Ragland Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: Maplewood Lane

Destruction of property: South Vance Drive

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Harper Road (2), Temple Street

Drug violation in progress: Wildwood Avenue

Extra patrol: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)

Fire: Harper Road

Foot patrol: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 500 block Neville Street (2)

Larceny: Grant Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Lost/stolen registration: McCulloch Drive

Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1026 Woodlawn Avenue (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Marshall Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive, Westwood Drive and Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2233 S. Kanawha St.

911 hangup: Nebraska Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)

Person down: Central Avenue and City Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane

Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing, Professional Park

Radar patrol: Jefferson Street, Larew Avenue (2)

Residence check: Virginia Street

Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: Beckley Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 950 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary)

Suspicious activity: Beckley Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Springdale Avenue and King Street, Withrow Loop

Suspicious person: Edgewood Drive, Harper Road, Mankin Avenue, Neville Street (2), Reservation Avenue and Sunset Drive

Threats: Antonio Avenue

Traffic stop: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 southbound, 100 block West Locust Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Town Center, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Second Street, Second Street and Second Avenue

Unwanted person: Harper Road

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: Calloway Heights, Mabscott

Breaking and entering: Fairdale

Burglar alarm: Bradley (2), Mabscott

Destruction of property: Sprague

Extra patrol: Beckley, Crab Orchard (2), MacArthur, Pluto, Surveyor

Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard, Grandview

Fraud: Beckley

Intoxicated person: Harper Park

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver. Clear Creek

Reckless driver: Prosperity, Sophia

Road hazard: Coal City

School zone: Stanaford

Shots fired: Arnett, Glen Daniel

Speeding vehicles: Arnett

Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove

Threats: Raleigh

Trespassing: Beaver

Unwanted person: Stanaford

Vehicle fire: Bolt

