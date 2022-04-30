The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Ann Street
Assault already occurred: Second Street
Attempt to locate: Dixon Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Eastview Street, First Avenue
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil assist: South Jackson Avenue (2)
Civil matter: E Street, Grey Flats Road, Jerome Van Meter Drive
Deceased/found body: Hargrove Street
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue
Domestic: 400 block Beckley Crossing, South Fayette Street, South Jackson Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
DUI investigation: Crawford Street
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Ewart Avenue (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block North Heights Drive, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Harassment: Third Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 13 Nell Jean Square
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road)
911 hangup: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Overdose: Temple Street
Possible DUI: Jordan Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 4500 block Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: Crescent Road, South Fayette Street, Grey Flats Road, North Heights Drive, Old Mill Road, Pershing Avenue
Stalking: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Appalachian Drive
Suspicious person: Booker Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Threats: Gregory Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, 1200 block Harper Road (Melton Mortuary), 1700 block Harper Road, Lincoln Street/Massey Street, 100 block Manor Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, Stanaford Road/Professional Park
Unwanted person: Sixth Street
Vehicle disabled: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard