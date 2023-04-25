The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Coal City

Disturbance: Coal City, Sophia, Sprague

Extra patrol: Harper Heights

Harassment: MacArthur

Illegal burn: Maple Fork

Joyriding: Calloway Heights

Larceny: Beaver, Fairdale

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Eccles, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Matalton

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Dry Creek

911 hangup: Coal City

Reckless driver: Harper Heights

Road rage: Eccles

Shots fired: Crab Orchard

Speeding vehicle: Fairdale, MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Beaver

Suspicious person: Sprague

Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights (3), MacArthur, Raleigh

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

Vehicle disabled: Tams

