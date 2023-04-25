The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Coal City
Disturbance: Coal City, Sophia, Sprague
Extra patrol: Harper Heights
Harassment: MacArthur
Illegal burn: Maple Fork
Joyriding: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Beaver, Fairdale
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Eccles, Sophia
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Matalton
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Dry Creek
911 hangup: Coal City
Reckless driver: Harper Heights
Road rage: Eccles
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Speeding vehicle: Fairdale, MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Sprague
Traffic stop: Beaver, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights (3), MacArthur, Raleigh
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Vehicle disabled: Tams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.