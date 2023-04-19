The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Bradley, Mabscott, Glen White

Destruction of property: Fitzpatrick

Disturbance: MacArthur, Lester, Mt. Tabor

Found property: Maple Fork

Illegal burn: MacArthur

Intoxicated person: Daniels

Larceny: Ghent

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver

Noise complaint: Beckley

Reckless driver: Harper Heights, Daniels

Shots fired: Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Sandlick

