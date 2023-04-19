The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Bradley, Mabscott, Glen White
Destruction of property: Fitzpatrick
Disturbance: MacArthur, Lester, Mt. Tabor
Found property: Maple Fork
Illegal burn: MacArthur
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Larceny: Ghent
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver
Noise complaint: Beckley
Reckless driver: Harper Heights, Daniels
Shots fired: Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Sandlick
