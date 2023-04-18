The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Attempted burglary: Mabscott
Breaking and entering in progress: White Oak
Breaking and entering not in progress: Mabscott, Crab Orchard
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Bradley (2)
Burglary in progress: Beckley
Identity theft: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Mabscott
Reckless driver: Beckley (2)
Stolen property: Rock Creek
Stolen vehicle: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Mill Creek, Eunice, Crow
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Traffic stop: Cranberry, Pemberton, Cool Ridge, Shady Spring, Coal City
Unwanted person: Bradley (2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.