The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Attempted burglary: Mabscott

Breaking and entering in progress: White Oak

Breaking and entering not in progress: Mabscott, Crab Orchard

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Bradley (2)

Burglary in progress: Beckley

Identity theft: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Mabscott

Reckless driver: Beckley (2)

Stolen property: Rock Creek

Stolen vehicle: Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Mill Creek, Eunice, Crow

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Traffic stop: Cranberry, Pemberton, Cool Ridge, Shady Spring, Coal City

Unwanted person: Bradley (2)

