The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Burglar alarm: North Fayette Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Burglary in progress: Pikeview Drive

Check welfare: 1st Street

Child abuse: Westline Drive

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: Stanaford Road (2)

Domestic: Main Street, Beckwood Drive, Lauren Avenue

Driving under the influence: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 500 block Orchard Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Fight: Burgess Street

Intoxicated person: North Vance Drive

Larceny: Sunrise Avenue, Robert C Byrd Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road and Westwood Drive

Noise complaint: Bibb Avenue

Panhandling: Beckley Crossing

Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Crossing

Person down: South Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: Coal River Road

Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Mills Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4)

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s), 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 1700 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, Harper Road and Westwood Drive, 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 100 block High School Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), South Fayette Street and G Street

Trespassing: 3rd Avenue

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, South Vance Drive, Harper Road

Violation of domestic violence petition: Harper Road, Ellison Avenue and Virginia Street

Warrant served: South Vance Drive

911 hangup: South Heber Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Shady Spring

Burglary in progress: Mabscott

Larceny: Stickney

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Slab Fork

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels

Prowler: Mabscott

Reckless driver: Stover, Glen Daniel

Shots fired: Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard

Threats: Mead

Vehicle fire: Pluto

