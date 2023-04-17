The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: North Fayette Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Burglary in progress: Pikeview Drive
Check welfare: 1st Street
Child abuse: Westline Drive
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (2)
Domestic: Main Street, Beckwood Drive, Lauren Avenue
Driving under the influence: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 500 block Orchard Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Fight: Burgess Street
Intoxicated person: North Vance Drive
Larceny: Sunrise Avenue, Robert C Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road and Westwood Drive
Noise complaint: Bibb Avenue
Panhandling: Beckley Crossing
Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Crossing
Person down: South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: Coal River Road
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Mills Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s), 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 1700 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Market Road and Pinewood Drive, Harper Road and Westwood Drive, 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 100 block High School Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 200 block Pinewood Drive, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), South Fayette Street and G Street
Trespassing: 3rd Avenue
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive, South Vance Drive, Harper Road
Violation of domestic violence petition: Harper Road, Ellison Avenue and Virginia Street
Warrant served: South Vance Drive
911 hangup: South Heber Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Shady Spring
Burglary in progress: Mabscott
Larceny: Stickney
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Slab Fork
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels
Prowler: Mabscott
Reckless driver: Stover, Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Fairdale
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Threats: Mead
Vehicle fire: Pluto
