The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Poplar Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Park Drive/George Street
Burglar alarm: 719 N. Kanawha St., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street, Thornton Street
Chest pain: Granville Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Civil assist: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Civil matter: 225 Hargrove St.
Destruction of property: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Worley Road
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 613 S. Fayette St., 100 block G Street, 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Mool Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Temple Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Daniel Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Carter Street
Intoxicated person: Whitestick Street/South Oakwood Avenue
Larceny: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Glenn Avenue
Radar patrol: 100 block Jefferson Street (3)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: Carriage Drive, North Heights Drive
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: Wildwood Avenue/Massey Street
Traffic stop: Beckley Stratton Junior High Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 706 S. Kanawha St. (WVU Tech Police), 1800 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Larew Avenue, West Neville Street/Reservoir Road, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 221 Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Third Avenue, 200 block South Vance Drive
Trespassing: Clyde Street
Unknown LE problem: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH Hospital), Woodlawn Avenue
Unresponsive: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Wanted person: Ewart Avenue
Warrant served: Nimitz Avenue