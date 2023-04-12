The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brandishing: Bradley

Burglar alarm: Bradley, Beaver, Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Bradley, Oak Grove

Fraud: Beckley, Crab Orchard

Harassment: Prosperity

MVA leave scene: Beckley

Shots fired: Sprague

Suspicious activity: Mabscott

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Beaver

Threats: Beaver

Traffic stop: Mabscott, Beckley, Stanaford

911 hangup: Glen White

