huntington, w.va. – Raymond Jaquette Howard, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, Howard admitted to selling approximately 1.01 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Huntington motel on Sept. 22, 2021. On Nov. 16, 2021, law enforcement officers searched Howard’s motel room and found approximately 4.6 pounds of fentanyl and a loaded Glock 43x pistol hidden in the ceiling. Howard admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Howard further admitted to directing co-defendant David Anthony Wellman to sell quantities of fentanyl between September 2021 and December 2021. Wellman pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl on Sept. 28, 2022.
On Dec. 24, 2021, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Howard was a passenger. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 399.6 grams of fentanyl in a backpack. Howard admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl or direct others to sell the fentanyl on his behalf.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue.
According to court records, Payne arranged on April 4, 2022, for a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of a fentanyl analogue to be shipped through the United States mail from California to an apartment in Parkersburg, W.Va. Payne paid the apartment’s resident more than $1,000 to receive and hold the package.
Law enforcement officers intercepted the package before it arrived at the apartment, and replaced the fentanyl with a sham substance and a tracking device before the package was delivered to the apartment. Payne tracked the package’s delivery using his mobile phone and went to the apartment when the package arrived there on April 8, 2022. When Payne opened the package, law enforcement officers knocked on the apartment door. Payne tried to flee but was arrested.
Payne is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison, 10 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $20 million fine.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Jason Robert Henthorne, 47, of Milton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, Henthorne possessed in June 2021 more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography stored on electronic devices at the Milton residence where he was staying. Henthorne admitted that some of the images and videos depict infants and prepubescent children subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct. Henthorne further admitted that one of the images depicts adult males sexually assaulting a prepubescent female.
Henthorne is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court records, Graves admitted to possessing approximately 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams of cocaine found by law enforcement officers when they executed a search warrant at a 14th Street residence on Nov, 7, 2019. Graves admitted he intended to distribute the controlled substances and further admitted to selling additional quantities of crack at the 14th Street residence on Sept. 26, 2019, and Oct. 28, 2019, each time to a confidential informant.
During the Nov. 7, 2019, search of the 14th Street residence, officers also found three loaded firearms: an Eagle Arms AR15 .223-caliber rifle; a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol; and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol. Co-defendant Marshall Lee Graves II was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Kameron I. Ziegler, 23, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding and abetting the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of fentanyl on May 6, 2022, to a confidential informant at a Roby Road residence in Huntington. Ziegler admitted to being at the residence and providing the methamphetamine to Nicks in advance of the sale to the informant.
Ziegler is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
Nicks pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2021, to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Nicks is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
