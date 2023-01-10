charleston, w.va. – Julio Hisael Almonte, 31, of the Bronx, New York, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in the fraudulent purchase of new trucks from a pair of Charleston dealerships. Almonte was also ordered to pay $42,375.03 in restitution.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Almonte and a co-conspirator obtained two forged Ohio driver’s licenses by using the information of actual Ohio residents and the co-conspirator’s photo. On June 28, 2018, the co-conspirator used one of the stolen identities and forged licenses to purchase a Ford F-150 Raptor for $76,196.76 from a Charleston dealership. On June 29, 2018, the co-conspirator used the other stolen identity and forged license to purchase a Toyota Tacoma for $42,375.03 from a different Charleston dealership.
On June 30, 2018, Almonte was arrested by the West Virginia State Police in Braxton County as he attempted to drive the Ford F-150 back to the New York area. Almonte pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to court records, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 10, 2022, to a confidential informant while outside a Charleston business in the informant’s vehicle. Burroughs admitted to that transaction and an additional sale of approximately 51 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on May 4, 2022, in the informant’s vehicle.
On Aug. 11, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Burroughs’ residence. Officers found approximately 76 grams of fentanyl, a drum magazine loaded with 7.62x39mm ammunition, a Spartan Armor System body armor carrier, and four firearms: a Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol; a PAP, model M92PV, 7.62-caliber pistol; a Glock, model 43X, 9mm pistol; and a Bushmaster model xm15-e25, .223-caliber rifle. Burroughs admitted to possessing the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Alexis Ransom, 25, of Logan, was sentenced Tuesday to five years of federal probation and ordered to pay restitution for a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $42,250 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
According to court records, Ransom applied for three PPP loans for her purported business, Alexis Renae Ransom, beginning on March 27, 2021, and continuing to Aug. 16, 2021, which she claimed did business under the tradenames of Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC and Momma & Me Boutique.
Ransom admitted that she falsely stated that Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC was established in 2019, and had earned $66,900 in gross income in 2019 and 2020, and that Momma & Me Boutique earned $69,000 in gross income in 2019. The investigation revealed that Ransom’s purported business and its tradenames had not engaged in substantial business activity before Feb. 15, 2020. Ransom further admitted that she submitted a false Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1040 in connection with the first loan application she submitted for Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain approved expenses, through the PPP. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Ransom obtained two PPP loans worth $13,937.50 for Renae’s Fashion Consulting LLC, and one PPP loan worth $14,375 for Momma & Me Boutique. Ransom admitted that she later applied to have all three PPP loans forgiven even though she had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The SBA forgave her loans on Aug. 16, 2021.
Ransom pleaded guilty to wire fraud. United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the United States Secret Service.
