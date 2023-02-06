beckley, w.va. – David William McConnell, 39, of Charlotte, N.C., was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. McConnell must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, McConnell used the Kik messaging app from May 15, 2022, until May 30, 2022, and exchanged text messages and communicated by phone with a woman he believed to be a single mother of 11-year-old and 13-year-old daughters in Beckley. During these conversations, McConnell expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the two minor females and teaching the woman to engage in sexual acts with her daughters.
McConnell told the woman that he planned to travel from his Charlotte residence to a Beckley hotel to meet her and the two minor females on May 30, 2022. McConnell further admitted to telling the woman that he planned to shower with each of the minor children and engage in sexual acts with both of them. On May 30, 2022, McConnell was arrested in Beckley.
