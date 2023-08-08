A woman from Raleigh County accused of murder is being sought after escaping from home confinement.
Raleigh County deputies said Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 30, was placed on home confinement as a condition of bond for a pending charge of first-degree murder.
Thompson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies said Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on Thompson, they are asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.