A Mullens man and woman have been sentenced to one to five years each for failure to render aid.
Penny Sue Biggs, 49, and Wallace Mason Biggs, 55, each pleaded guilty in December to one count of failure to render aid. They were sentenced Feb. 28.
The two were using illegal controlled substances with the victim when the victim overdosed, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop.
The Biggses then placed the victim beside the roadway and left the scene, Bishop said.
“The facts of this case are extremely disturbing,” Bishop said. “This is a prime example of how drug use not only contributes to crime but elevates crime to utterly horrific levels.”
Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton served as lead prosecutor. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Mullens Police Department investigated the crimes.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff along with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Mullens Police Department.
“The cooperation between law enforcement agencies in this investigation was noteworthy,” Bishop said.
