Jeffrey Lynn Kincaid, 59, of Mount Hope, W.Va., was arrested Thursday and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.
Kincaid, a felon, had been under investigation for selling methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, according to a press release by the State Police. Members of the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force served a search warrant at Kincaid’s residence on Thursday and during the search two firearms were located along with $12,800.
Marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, suspected heroin, Xanax pills and suboxone were also found during the search.
An investigation remains active.
