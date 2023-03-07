A two-car accident on Coal River Road near Arnett on Sunday ended in the death of a female driver and her 3-year-old daughter, injuries to two other minor children and multiple charges, including second-degree murder, against the driver of the other vehicle.
After a preliminary investigation by state troopers, Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron, was taken into custody on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.
Graybeal was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for injuries believed to be sustained from the crash.
Killed in the crash were Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, and her daughter whom state police did not name.
Two other juvenile passengers in the Petry car, also not named by police, survived. A 7-year-old female passenger was flown to CAMC for treatment and an 11-year-old male was transported by ambulance to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment.
A state police crash reconstruction team responded to work the crash, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.
