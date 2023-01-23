charleston, w.va. – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine on March 23, 2021, to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
Reger is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Charles Ryan Tucker, 45, of Mammoth, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Tucker on Jan. 13, 2022, on a state warrant in Cedar Grove and he fled on foot. Tucker was caught and while resisting arrest told the officers he possessed a firearm. Officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol holstered on Tucker’s belt and concealed beneath his clothing.
Tucker was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for breaking and entering on May 3, 2021, and grand larceny on Jan. 26, 2015, both in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Tucker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Ky., was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to Williams’ Huntington residence on May 19, 2022, after a home alarm system alerted 911. Officer observed suspected drug paraphernalia including a blender containing a powder substance, needles and torn plastic bags, as well as ammunition and gun holsters in plain view in the residence. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found three loaded firearms in Williams’ bedroom: a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol, and a Hi-Point CF380 .380-caliber pistol.
Williams knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Ky., Circuit Court for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Oct. 31, 2018, and second-degree assault on May 21, 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.