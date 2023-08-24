charleston, w.va. – Steven Reger, 47, of Morgantown, was sentenced Thursday to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine on March 23, 2021, to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg.
Reger admitted to receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.
